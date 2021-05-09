JEDDAH, May 09 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the country was passing through a decisive moment and the struggle against corrupt mafia and status quo would succeed soon, leading to Naya Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering of Pakistani community in a ceremony held here in connection with Roshan Digital Account, the prime minister said his government’s struggle was driven mainly for establishment of rule of law in the country.

“It is a decisive moment, the old status quo and a mafia were resisting and trying to save themselves. But public supported my party and the government in the struggle for rule of law,” he added.

The prime minister further said that difference in societies was based upon–the one which had rule of law and the other governed by ‘might is right.’

The system based upon humanity survived and ensured prosperity whereas the rule of jungle led to nowhere, he said.

“Those countries prospered where there is rule of law and justice,” he stressed.

The prime minister said the corrupt elements had been united in their efforts to save their skins.

“No one can stop this change, due to mass awareness. Social media has brought a change as information travelled very fast. The youth and social media have been the main ingredients of our party’s success,” he opined.