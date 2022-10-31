Strong Pakistan, Kazakhstan ties contribute to regional connectivity: Kazakh Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP): Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin on Monday said the boost in Pakistan and Kazakhstan ties was playing critical role in promoting the regional connectivity.

“Both the countries, having strong three decades of bilateral cooperation, are contributing towards shaping the regional future by encouraging peace, dialogue, and trade,” the envoy said while addressing the roundtable on “Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Political Reforms in the framework of building a New Kazakhstan”.

It was organized by the Institute of Peace and Diplomacy (IPDS), Embassy of Kazakhstan to Pakistan and Riphah Insitute of Public Policy, Riphah International University.

Yerzhan Kistafin reiterated that Pakistan and Kazakhstan had been supporting each other for three decades, and the two were successfully cooperating in a bilateral and multilateral format. Over the years, this partnership was strengthened through cooperation and outstanding diplomatic, economic, and political consultations, he added.

“Kazakhstan has played its key role as regional peace and dialogue hub and, over the years, has made substantial political, parliamentary, and administrative reforms to move the country forward in peace and progress,” the ambassador maintained.

While highlighting the recent speech by the President of Kazakhstan and the steps taken by the government for the political reforms, Ambassador said that these were meant to create a path for peace, development, and inclusiveness in the society for the people to contribute towards building new and prosperous Kazakhstan.

Scholars from Pakistan and Kazakhstan also spoke on the occasion through online forums.

In her opening remarks, President of IPDS Farhat Asif said the roundtable was organized to revisit the important contours of the relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan and understand the new Kazakhstan.

While speaking on occasion, Chief Researcher, Eurasian Studies Program Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP), Dr. Lidiya Parkhomchik, enunciated that Kazakhstan has a multivector policy and the country is playing its constructive role in bridging the divide between the east and west. She spoke at length about Pakistan-Kazakhstan’s relations in the international arena.

Former Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana highlighted the role of Kazakhstan in playing its humanitarian and peace-building role for regional peace and prosperity. She said that Kazakhstan and Pakistan are collaborating in this regard.

Head of the Political Research Department of Kazakhstan, Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Toktarov Yermek Bauyrzhanovich explained the political reforms and overall process that led to these important steps for the country.

Pro- Vice-Chancellor of the University of Peshawar, Pakistan Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar, highlighted prospects for scientific and education linkages between Kazakhstan and Pakistan and said there should be deep-rooted knowledge exchanges between people from both sides.

Deputy Director of the Institute of Parliamentary, Kazakhstan Dr. Kaliyeva Elmira Abdykovna, spoke about the constitutional transformations in Kazakhstan and their contribution to changing the role of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Head of the Department of International Relations at Muslim Youth University Dr. Muhammad Munir, spoke about the collaboration between Pakistan and Kazakhstan in regional and international organizations.

Head of the International Relations Department Foreign Policy Research Institute, Kazakhstan Dr. Gauhar Khalilovna Beiseeva, shed light on the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Pakistani cooperation.

HoD, Department of IR, Riphah International University, Islamabad, Dr. Mushab Yousafi, thanked the participants. The event was attended by foreign diplomats, prominent politicians, heads of think tanks and public organizations, universities of Pakistan, businessmen, and local media representatives.