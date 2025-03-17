Strict security measures in place for In-Camera Parliamentary Committee meeting

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Tight security arrangements have been made at the Parliament House and nearby areas for the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

Senior government officials and military leaders will attend the session, where they will hold detailed discussions on the country’s overall security situation.

According to the spokesperson, all parliamentary leaders of political parties, along with their representatives, are expected to participate in the meeting.

Law enforcement agencies have been placed on high alert to ensure foolproof security. Strict measures are in place inside and around the Parliament House.

The meeting will be held behind closed doors. Media personnel will not be allowed to enter the Parliament building. Press cards issued to journalists will not be valid on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

No unauthorized persons will be allowed entry into the Parliament premises during the meeting. In addition, carrying mobile phones inside the National Assembly Hall will be strictly prohibited throughout the session.