Strict action to be taken against creators of artificial sugar crisis: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Monday warned that strict action would be taken under the laws of land against creators of artificial sugar crisis and they would not be spared.

Prime Minister has given clear instruction for ensuring implementation of the Sugar Mills Act and Warehouse Act in toto, he said in a tweet.

وزیراعظم نے واضح احکامات دئیے ہیں کہ شوگر ملز ایکٹ اور گودام ایکٹ کی ہر شق پر ہر صورت عمل کروایا جائے گا۔ جرمانے ہوں یا مقدمات،قانون کے مطابق ہر کاروائی کی جائے گی تا کہ ملز وقت پر چلیں-جعلی بحران بنانے والوں کو ہر صورت قانون کی لگام ڈالی جائے گی۔کسی طرح کا لحاظ نہیں کیا جائے گا — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) November 8, 2021

He said, “Whether it is fines or lawsuits, every action will be taken in accordance with the law to run the sugar mills on time”.