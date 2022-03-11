Strategy finalized to foil Opposition’s no-trust move against PM with certain surprises: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that the government had devised an effective strategy to defeat the Opposition parties’ no-confidence motion, submitted against the Prime Minister in the Parliament, with certain surprises. “We will respond the Opposition in the same way it plotted plans against the government,” he said here in a presser.

The Special Assistant said that today, Pakistan had got the best technology and acquired modern aircraft in a short period of time. “We are grateful to China for the supply of JTC aircraft.”

Gill said PML-N and PPP used to abuse each other in the past and when the PTI government came into power, they didn’t even allow the elected Prime Minister of the country to address the first session of the National Assembly.

He said the Opposition had promised in the assembly that they would listen to speeches of each others on floor of the House, but they did not fulfill it.

He regretted that Fazlur Rehman staged a sit-in against the democratically elected government during the lethal wave of coronavirus. The SAPM also criticized the Opposition leadership for unnecessary criticism on the government and the state institutions. Fazlur Rehman also criticized us when our armed forces shot down an Indian jet and returned the Indian pilot,” he said.

He said “When they (opposition) win, they celebrate for their victory but when they lose, they say that they received phone calls. The Opposition is making hue and cry just to please their foreign masters, he said.

Gill said, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will give them a strong answer. We will also respond to them for their criticism on institutions.

He vowed that the PTI and its allies would give a humiliating defeat to the Opposition parties in the Parliament, and “We will see how the Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif will speak in the National Assembly.”

“The Opposition parties have united with the external forces to launch an attack against the government. They have attempted to buy the members of the assembly for Rs 15 to 20 crores. Videos are made with the Holy Quran in their hands and tickets have been promised but their moves against Pakistan will fail.”

Gill said that PTI would put an end to their politics as long as Imran Khan was the Prime Minister. “No matter whatever happens to us but we will not sell the interest of the country,” he said.

On Nawaz Sharif and Shabaz Sharif’s strategy, he said elder brother abuses while Shahbaz Sharif comes down to his knees to please. There is no difference between them as they are two sides of the same coin, who have stolen the country’s money, he said and added, we have understood your plan and we will deceive and defeat you politically.

To a question, he said that PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was a pre-mature politician and we had arranged a tutor to teach him Urdu for two hours daily. “PTI will soon hold a big rally in Islamabad and Prime Minister Imran Khan is standing firm for the rights of the people”, he expressed.