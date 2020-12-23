LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP): Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that strategy was being evolved to provide quality residence facilities to the poor people.

Talking to delegation of journalists here, she said that discussion was in progress with relevant authorities to fix quota for journalists in Pakistan Housing Project which was being launched in Lahore.

Dr Firdous said that illegal possession on plots in B block of Journalist Colony would soon be vacated, adding that a method in this regard would soon be finalized after meeting with IG Punjab and CCPO Lahore.

She said that development work in F-block had been started and funds in this regard had been transferred to LDA.

Regarding phase II of journalist colony, Firdous said it was being contemplated to make it under joint venture.

She further said that Punjab Chief Minister was determined to resolve the problems of journalists, and added that decision had been made to provide Insaf Health Cards to all journalists without any discrimination.