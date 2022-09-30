Strategic business plan prepared to revamp PIA, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP):Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday informed Senate that a strategic business plan has been prepared to enhance revenues of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Responding to the questions of Senators during question hour in Upper House of Parliament, he stressed political stability and continuity in policies to achieve the long-term goals.

He said reform process was continuing in PIA and change would be visible within a next few months.

He said the uncomfortable seats of various aircrafts were being replaced to facilitate passengers. Route rationalization exercise has been conducted under which profitable routes were being added.

Since May, 2022 the induction of 04 A-320 narrow body aircraft along with A-320 flight simulator was underway.

These new aircrafts would add to the revenue generation on new/ profitable routes.

Similarly, in-country availability of simulator would substantially reduce the cost incurred on training of the pilots from abroad.

On August 1, 2022, one 777 aircraft grounded for nearly eight months

has been made operational. Similarly, work on one A-320 and 777 aircraft was underway for recovery during one month.

He said the irresponsible statement of former Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan about pilots has inflicted Rs 35 billion to Rs 40 billion losses to national flag carrier.

He said efforts were underway to resume our flights to the United Kingdom and European countries to generate reasonable revenue to the PIA.

The minister said the government was also considering to outsource airports, especially Islamabad International Airport, to operate them as per the international standard.

The Minister for Aviation said there were a total of 41 airports, out of which 11 airports were non functional and 30 airports were functional right now.

The airports of Sukkur and Dera Ismael Khan would be given status of international airports in view of their potential.

He said there was also a proposal to introduce small modern jets to cater to domestic flights.

Highlighting the efforts being underway to reduce losses of PIA to turn it into a profitable organization.

As a result of ban on the European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA)

coupled with the negative impacts of Covid-19 on the global aviation industry was the reasons of losses.

As per Voluntary Separation Scheme (VSS), some 1,816

employees were reduced to the actual figure of 10,926 due to which the recurring expense has been significantly reduced.

He said aircraft fuel remained the single largest element of the total cost, which increased by eight percent due to the high average fuel cost.

Devaluation of Pak Rupee by 47 percent in 2021 also caused an increase in exchange loss for the year.