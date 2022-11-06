Stop blaming opponents without evidence, Kaira asks Imran

LAHORE, Nov 06 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to stop blaming opponents, institutions or individuals without any proofs, as such an attitude is damaging the country.

Addressing a press conference at the residence of PPP’s senior leader Aslam Gurdaspuri here on Sunday, he said political leadership, institutions and intelligentsia was confused about Imran Khan’s statements and demands as to what he actually wanted.

He said that Imran was demanding elections and the government was ready to talk about everything including elections. But Khan had put the condition of resignations of the prime minister, interior minister and a security officer, Kaira said adding that dialogue could not be held with conditions.

“Yes, dialogue can be proceeded with demands; you may bring demands and we will discuss it and will accept your genuine demands,” Kaira added.

“When institutions were supporting Khan in power, all were good ones, and now when they have decided to keep themselves away from politics, Khan says they are bad,” the PPP leader added.

Kaira said Imran Khan also played with the foreign policy and annoyed every friendly country. He said Pakistan’s friendly countries like China, Saudi Arab, Iran, USA and Europe were not happy with the Imran Khan government due to his attitude. “It was you (Khan) who made an agreement with the IMF, which pushed the country into crises,” he added.

The PM’s adviser said: “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken a right step by requesting the Supreme Court to constitute a full court commission to probe the attack on Khan as well as the murder of Arshad Sharif.” However, Kaira regretted, Imran Khan was once again trying to twist the situation in his own favour and politicising the issue.

He said the government and the PPP never opposed long marches, but the government could never let Khan to create chaos in the capital as taking U-turns was his habit. “We will never let you go beyond the law,” Kaira told the PTI chief.

He said the PPP always follows the constitution, adding that the party had offered sacrifices for constitution and democracy.

Earlier, the adviser to the prime minister offered Fateha with Aslam Gurdaspuri and expressed his grief over the sad demise of his wife.