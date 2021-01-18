Special children should be educated as per individual requirements: Begum Samina Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Begum Samina Arif Alvi on Monday stressing the need of making special children productive and active citizens of the country, called for educating them under an educational plan which fulfilled their individual requirements.

She said besides accelerating efforts for the education and training of special children on modern lines, measures should be taken to make them self-dependent

and enable to get employment.

Begum Alvi expressed these views during her visit to Umeed-e-Noor, a center for special children.

During the visit, she was briefed about the education and training of special children as well as the measures for their rehabilitation.