Speaker vows following rules in dealing resignations

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday vowed to follow the rules and regulations of the National Assembly and Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan regarding the confirmation of resignations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs.

Talking to a delegation of PTI leaders on their resignation issue, he said the relevant rules would be followed in letter and spirit while dealing with the confirmation of the resignations of MNAs.

NA speaker said there should be contact among politicians on sustainable bases and doors to negotiations must not be closed in politics.

Earlier, the speaker said the PTI members were personally summoned to the National Assembly to confirm the resignations, the speaker said adding that each PTI lawmaker will have to confirm his resignation in person.

He said Abdul Shakoor Shad, the PTI lawmaker from Karachi’s NA-246 constituency (Lyari), had challenged his resignation in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), claiming that he did not resign from his National Assembly seat and that his resignation letter was written by a computer operator at PTI’s head office and was signed by 123 members.