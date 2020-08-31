Speaker PA Pervez Elahi calls on CM

LAHORE, Aug 31 (APP):Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervez Elahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and apprised him about the matters pertaining to the construction of new Punjab Assembly building.

They devised a strategy to remove impediments and release of funds. They agreed to utilize possible resources for early completion of the ongoing work.

On this occasion, both also deliberated about the assembly session starting from September 2.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi stated that work would be done in three shifts for early completion of the new building so that the session planned in November could be held in the new building.

The CM reiterated that no impediment would be allowed in the journey of public service and vowed that association with the PML-Q would be strengthened than before. The government would take the allied party along at every occasion, he said.

The spread of corona had been stopped due to effective policies and the government also made foolproof security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram, he said and added that opposition parties were frustrated and they tried political point scoring at every occasion, including the issue of corona.

Speaker Pervez Elahi efficiently run the Punjab Assembly proceedings, he stated.

The alliance would move forward, he said and added that both would continue to work hard for providing relief to the masses.