LAHORE, Mar 11 (APP):Speaker Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest and political situation.

The PML-Q senior leader reiterated its support to government candidate Sadiq Sanjrani

for Senate chairman slot.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar thanked Pervaiz Elahi for supporting Sadiq Sanjrani

in Senate chairman elections.

The both agreed in the meeting to foil attempts of political instability in the province.