Speaker announces six members as Panel of presiding officers

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasir Friday announced the names of six members as panel of presiding officers for 32nd session.

In pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007, the Speaker announced the names of MNAs Amjad Ali Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Sajida Begum, Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Shahida Akhtar Ali.

These members shall chair the House proceedings in order of precedence, in absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.