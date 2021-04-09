MULTAN, Apr 09 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in the complete functioning of South Punjab Secretariat as setting up a new province in the region was part of the PTI’s manifesto.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) South Punjab Women Wing General Secretary Qurban Fatima here at his residence, Qureshi said the secretariat was the first step towards establishment of the South Punjab province.

The prime minister directed that the secretaries of South Punjab would perform their duties with full authority, he said, adding a ministerial committee had been constituted to present its recommendations for amendments in rules of business for making the secretariat completely functional.

“The South Punjab Secretariat will not be rolled back at all” as the PTI was alive to the deprivations of masses of the region, he added.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, he said, were not sincere to form the South Punjab province. Had the two parties any intention, they could have easily created the new province during their respective tenures of government, he added.

“The PTI does not enjoy a two-third majority in the National Assembly , that is why it is not possible to set up the new province immediately,” he said.

Ms Fatima paid rich tribute to the foreign minister for fighting the South Punjab Secretariat case before the prime minister and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar forcefully.