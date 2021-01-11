RAWALPINDI, Jan 11 (APP): A soldier of Pakistan Army Sepoy Naseer embraced shahadat (martyrdom) in an intelligence based operation (IBO) carried out in North Waziristan where two terrorists were killed during the operation.

The funeral prayers (Namaze Janaza) of Sepoy Naseer Shaheed was offered at his native town in Haripur, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the Namaz e Janaza. Shaheed was buried with full military honour.

“Sepoy Naseer embraced shahadat during an IBO on terrorist hideout in Kani Roga, Doga Macha, North Waziristan,” it said.