Solangi rebuts reports regarding visits of Int’l organizations’ officials to Imran Kahn in jail

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday rebutted the claim made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi regarding the routine visits of representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Union to Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

“There is not a single grain of truth in this fantasy and it is truly nothing but a figment of imagination by the senior politico,” he wrote in his post on X formerly twitter.

He urged the media to verify such “hallucinations” with the concerned authorities before publishing such “non-sense”.