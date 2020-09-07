Society to identifying involved in heinous crimes with ‘name and shame’: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP):PTI leader and Member National Assembly Farrukh Habib Monday said that it was collective responsibility of the society to identify those with ‘name and shame’ who were involved in heinous crimes against humanity as there was zero tolerance and social sympathy for such elements.

He said institutions have also responsibilities to take such cases to the logical end by taking action against such criminals in accordance with the enforced Zainab Alert Bill which was recently passed by the National Assembly.

He was replying to the questions regarding Marwa case of rape after murder and disappearance of Sajid Gondal during a talk show programme of a private news channel.

Farrukh Habib said that it was need of the hour to derive and comprehensively ensure separate availability of criminal records of the persons from the NADRA data. He said Punjab has computerized data of FIRs and anybody can check complete profile of police recruitment in the province.

About Sajid Gondal case, he said all institutions are working in this regard by utilizing all possible resources and we should not make any conclusion without going into its detail. However he said, there should be no option of disappearing a citizen.

To another question, he said the federal government has announced a comprehensive Karachi package with respective shares of Sindh and federal government including Rs 125 billion pledged with Supreme Court by M/s Bahria Town.

He told that K-4 project was taken over by the federal government and reserved Rs 45 billion for it. All the projects will be completed with financial assistance of World Bank and ADB, he told and added that the people of Karachi would not tolerate political blame game any more on their development projects.