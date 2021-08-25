‘Smart Forest’ in Sheikhupura, crucial milestone to tackle climate change: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday said the first-ever smart forest, inaugurated by Prime Imran Khan in Rakh Jhok, Sheikhupura, was a crucial milestone in tackling climate change in the country.

In a tweet, he said the Rakh Jhok Forest was part of the Ravi Riverfront City and taken in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for Clean and Green Pakistan.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت میں ماحولیاتی تبدیلی کے حوالے سے پاکستان کے پہلا سمارٹ جنگل راوی ریور فرنٹ سٹی رکھ جھوک میں اہم سنگ میل ہے

ہواوے کی جدید ٹیکنالوجی اور سنسرز کی مدد سے درختوں کی نشونما اور جنگلی حیات کی افزائش میں مدد حاصل ہوگی۔ 24ہزار کینال جگہ پر 1 کڑور درخت لگے گے۔ pic.twitter.com/N1whAiJkP7 — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) August 25, 2021

The minister said under the initiative, ten million trees would be planted on 24,000 kanals of land. Huawei’s modern technology and sensors would be used to develop the forest, which would eventually help in biodiversity conservation and ensuring trees growth, he added.

In August 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Ravi City mega project. Envisioned as the second largest planned city in Pakistan, after Islamabad, the proposed development is planned on the bank of Ravi River.

The project is aimed at rehabilitating the city of Lahore, meeting the needs of a growing population, reducing water scarcity and boosting economic activities throughout the province, including Lahore.