Skills, expertise, innovation play vital role in country’s development

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):The British–Pakistani Mayors’ Association (BPMA) leaders noted that in addition to remittances and financial investments, the investment in human capital in the form of skills, expertise, and innovation could also play an important role for the development of the country.

During the press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, the leadership included chairman BPMA, Alderman Mushtaq Lasharie CBE, general secretary Councillor Afzal Kayani and others who welcomed the timely convening of the historic Overseas Pakistanis Convention and reiterated their commitment for all-round development of their homeland, said a press release on Tuesday.

The leaders commended Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Chairman Qamar Raza Syed for his efforts in organizing the convention, which they called an opportunity for overseas to invest in their country.

BPMA leaders advocated a long-term vision to facilitate foreigners to invest in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Reiterating the emotional and economic bond with their homeland, they noted that the hearts of overseas Pakistanis beat in unison with their homeland, and they showed their commitment to strengthen it by investing in different fields.

They lauded the role of authorities for assuring them of resolving the issues faced by the diaspora. Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt welcomed the BPMA leaders and praised their contributions, stating that the role of overseas Pakistanis in the national economy was invaluable.

He emphasized that they have been the true ambassadors of Pakistan, bringing honor and recognition to the country.