ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday made a passionate appeal to benevolent overseas Pakistanis and locals to donate generously in the live fundraising transmission of Prime Minister Imran Khan with a television channel for Shaukat Khanum Hospital (SKH), treating 75 per cent of cancer patients of the country.

“Zealous and generous Pakistanis living across the globe and in Pakistan are urged to contribute magnanimously to Imran Khan’s fundraising transmission for Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

پاکستان اور دنیا بھر میں بسنے والے غیورمخیر پاکستانیوں سےاپیل ہےکہ عمران خان کی شوکت خانم ہسپتال کیلئےفنڈریزنگ ٹرانسمیشن میں دل کھول کرحصہ ڈالیں۔ہسپتال میں75% کینسر کےمریضوں کا مفت علاج ہورہاہے۔آپکےعطیات کینسر جیسے موذی مرض میں مبتلا مریضوں کی زندگیاں بچانے کا سبب بن سکتے ہیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) December 5, 2020

Your donations can help save lives of the people suffering from cancer, a deadly disease. 75 per cent of cancer patients are getting free treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital,” he tweeted.