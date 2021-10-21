Sister city agreement between Faisalabad, Qingdao to boost cooperation in several areas: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that ‘Sister City Agreement’ has been signed between China’s Qingdao city and Faisalabad.



In a tweet, he said the agreement will lead to cooperation in areas including industry, people-to-people contacts, business-to-business cooperation, culture, tourism, education and science and technology.



He said this type of cooperation was an important source of civic diplomacy.

Farrukh Habib said that bilateral cooperation with China will continue with the same enthusiasm.