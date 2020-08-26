Sindh govt handed over 50,000 PPE kits, 40,000 surgical masks

KARACHI, Aug 26 (APP):The donor-funded TVET Sector Support Programme Wednesday handed over 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and 40,000 surgical masks to the government of Sindh in a small ceremony held at the training institute of ‘Charter for Compassion’.

The items were produced under a special initiative of the programme to support the Sindh government in addressing challenges in the healthcare sector during COVID-19, said a press release.

The ceremony was jointly organized by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) and Charter for Compassion (CfC).

The ceremony highlighted support measures carried out by the TVET Sector Support Programme during the pandemic.

The PPE kits and surgical masks were produced by 40 young women and 35 young men who received competency-based training for dress-making under the ‘Humqadam’ project. This special practice-oriented training was introduced to provide semi-skilled labour, affected by the lockdown, a much-needed opportunity to further improve their skills and engage in an income-generating and social support activity.

Speaking at the ceremony, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Law, Anti-Corruption Establishment, and Information, Murtaza Wahab said, “On behalf of government of Sindh, I show my gratitude to European Union, Germany and Norwegian government for their support of 50,000 PPE kits and 40,000 surgical masks for our health-care-professionals.

The pandemic is not over yet and the efforts of this Programme by training youth is a vital socio-economic contribution”.

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara, while speaking at the occasion, said, “The EU has made major efforts across its ongoing cooperation portfolio, as well as with additional funds, to support Pakistan and its citizens during this crisis. We are delighted that the TVET Sector Support Programme has been able to redirect some of its work rapidly to provide help through various measures. This has not only been limited to the equipment handed over today, but also includes beds and bed spreads.”

Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi Chargé d’affaires Birgit Kuhlmann while speaking at the occasion mentioned that 64% of the Pakistan population was under 30. Their contribution in the fight against COVID-19 was instrumental.

Development Counsellor of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Pakistan Vigdis Halvorsen mentioned that, “Skilled youth in any country is the strength to pave the way for a brighter future. I am happy that our Programme is supporting the government in training the youth who contribute with their efforts for the Pakistani society in these challenging times”.

The initiative is part of an ongoing Workplace-Based Training (WBT) approach being implemented to prepare young people for the labour market. A special training fund for Sindh and Balochistan has been set up by the TVET Sector Support Programme where 18,000 young men and women will receive practice-oriented workplace-based training.

The fund supports training institutes to develop and provide tailor-made programmes for jobs in the private sector.