Sindh Govt brings ‘black law’ to debilitate LG departments: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday lashed out at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for usurping powers of the local government (LG) departments in Sindh by enacting a ‘black law’.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party wants to run the system by debilitating local government departments in Sindh. This is the black law,” he said while reacting to Bilawal Zardari’s remarks in a statement.

Farrukh Habib said the PPP had been relegated to Sindh and it would wipe out from there as well in the next general elections (2023) due to its bad governance. He said the PPP had failed to launch a single mega project for the people of Sindh despite ruling the province for the last one decade.

However, it was the Federal Government which was taking lead in launching mega projects like Green Line Bus, Circular Train and others, he added. He said the people of Sindh wanted to get rid of the PPP government, Bilawal Zardari and those who were allegedly involved in misappropriation of wheat.

The minister asked Bilawal whether his party had taken any action against the misappropriation of wheat worth billions of rupees.

Farrukh criticized the PPP for leaving the people of Sindh at the mercy of profiteers, tanker ‘mafia’ and criminals. Sindh was the only part of country where the wheat flour was being sold at exorbitant rates, he added.

He said the PPP made appointments in the government sector departments on the basis of fake domiciles. It was tantamount to usurping of rights of the people living in other districts of the province.

He held Zardari responsible of the current economic situation in the country. The father of Bilawal had looted the national exchequer relentlessly and opened fake accounts for laundering the ill-gotten money, he added.