KARACHI, Mar 11 (APP):The Government of Sindh Food Department has notified that with

the approval of the Sindh Cabinet accorded in its meeting on February 11, 2021, the

Support Price of Wheat for Crop-2020-21 is fixed at Rs 2,000 per 40 kilograms and Rs

5,000 per 100 Kg.

This was announced in a statement on Thursday.