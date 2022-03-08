Sickening to see political dwarfs becoming ‘big leaders’: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that many political pygmies have become “big leaders” in Pakistan which was sickening.

In a tweet, the minister said that Senator Kamran Murtaza of JUI-F has submitted a motion in the Senate that the House should hold debate on the harsh statement of the Prime Minister against the European country.

The minister taking a jibe on the opposition said that one should guess about the tall claims and real position of these parties.