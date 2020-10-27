ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday urged the United Nations (UN) and civilized world to take practical steps for providing the Kashmiris their legitimate and democratic right to self-determination.

“Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. It’s solution depends on giving right-to-vote to the Kashmiris as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions,” said the minister in a message issued here in connection with the black day, observed across the globe on October 27 every year.

Terming the October 27 as the darkest day of the history, he said, on that day, India illegally occupied the Muslim-Majority Jammu and Kashmir against the aspirations of brave Kashmiris and in a violation of the international laws.

On that day, the India trampled their right to freedom and subjugated them by landing its forces in the IIOJK, he added.

The minister said the valiant Kashmiris had been struggling for their right to self-determination for the last seven decades amid Indian oppression and state terrorism.

Shibli Faraz said India, on August 5 last year, took illegal and unilateral actions to bring the disputed territory under its control by changing its special status, ridiculing the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, international laws and bilateral agreements as well.

He said after August 5, the fascist and extremist Modi led government intensified its tyrannical actions in the IIOJK and imposed a strict curfew, spanning over one year, in the illegally occupied territory which disconnected the Kashmiris from rest of the world.

The minister said the entire valley had been turned into a prison as there was a complete communication blackout and shortage of food and medicines. Infants and youngsters were suffering from hardships of the illegal detention.

He said that human rights situation in Kashmir was being trampled by the Indian forces, youth was subjected to inhuman torture, extra-judicial killings had gone up significantly and Kashmiri leadership had been pushed to the wall.

Shibli Faraz said India should know that its oppression and brutalities could not stop Kashmiris from achieving their right to self-determination.

He said Prime Minster Imran Khan had two times pleaded the case of innocent Kashmiris at the one of major international platform (UN) in befitting manner and advocated for their legitimate right.

The minister reiterated that his country would continue to extend diplomatic, moral and legal support to the people of Kashmir until they see the dawn of freedom. Pakistan would also continue to raise voice for protection of their rights, besides exposing Indian human rights violations in the IIOJK at every key forum, he added.