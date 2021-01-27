ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that hereditary politics was responsible for the failure of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“If politics is based on family inheritance rather than merit, then the outcome is the same as that of the PDM”, he said in a tweet.

Shibli Faraz said that those responsible for the collapse of this alliance were the two ‘newborn political heirs’ who did even not hesitate to belittle their elders.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would continue to build Pakistan whereas his political opponents would continue to destroy their political parties.