Shibli grieved over demise of Senator Hasil Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

In a tweet, the minister said the deceased had been battling cancer for a long time. He said the services of Hasil Bizenjo to the Constitution, the Parliament and democracy were unforgettable.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.