ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday stressed upon the timely and quality construction of Pindi Gheb-Jand-Kohat Highway.

He expressed these views during his inspection tour to the project. He was accompanied by Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afrid, said a press release.

National Highway Authority General Manager Murshid Amin Khattak briefed the minister over the construction activity of the project.

Speaking on the occasion Shibli Faraz said that the roads play vital role in socioeconomic development of the country and the present government was attaching great importance to the construction of National Highways and Motorways in the country.

He said completion of under construction PindiGheb-Jand-Kohat Highway would link up this whole region with NHA motorway network through Kharapa Interchange of CPEC at PindiGheb.

He said the project would generate new chances of economic development and people of the area would receive new opportunities of employment. The highway will also provide high speed transportation to the people, he added.

Giving briefing NHA General Manager Murshid Amin Khattak said PindiGheb-Jand-Kohat Highway project was being completed in three packages. 34.5 km PindiGheb-Khushalgarh Package-I was being completed at a cost of Rs5076 million. This package would be completed by April next year.

He said that the length of Package-II was 7.5KM while Package-III from Khushalgarh to Kohat was 38 KM long and this package was being completed at a cost of Rs5810 million.

He said that this package would be completed by September 2021. 11 bridges/flyovers and 90 box culverts were being built in Packages I & III. Upon completion the speed limit on this highway will be 80-100 KM per hour.

He said that the government had released funds for this project. Once completed, travelling time between Islamabad and Kohat would be reduced from 3.5 hours to 2 hours, he concluded.