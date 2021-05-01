ISLAMABAD, May 01 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday paid tribute to all the workers and labourers of the world for their contributions to society on the occasion of Labour Day.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that the steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect the downtrodden class during the corona pandemic proved that every citizen has an equal right on state.

Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye initiative, Langhar scheme and Panahgahs are a reflection of the same vision of the Prime Minister.

Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan’s development was linked with the development of workers and labourers.