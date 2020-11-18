Shibli Faraz meets with members of Quetta Press Club

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz here on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of Quetta Press Club and discussed issues of the journalists.

The minister said the progress of Balochistan and Pakistan were interlinked.

The historic package of Prime Minister Imran Khan for southern Balochistan and different development projects would lead to economic and social progress in the province, he added.

He said the aim of the prime minister was to provide equal opportunities of progress to the people of Balochistan to end their deprivation.

The journalists in far flung areas should be given same facilities as were given to journalists of the developed areas, he added.

The minister said the journalists of Balochistan gave unprecedented sacrifices during the war against terrorism.

The government fully believed in the constitutional right of freedom of expression, he added.

Shibli said the welfare and well being of journalists from all across the country especially Balochistan was the priority of the government.

The minister said he would soon visit Quetta to meet with the journalists.

The delegation included President Quetta Press Club Razaur Rehman, President Balochistan Union of Journalists Ayub Tareen, Khalil Ahmed, Irfan Saeed, Banaras Khan and others.