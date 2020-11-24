Shibli expresses grief over veteran journalist's demise

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Pir Syed Sufaid Shah.

In a condolence message, he said his services in the field of journalism spanning many decades would be remembered.

Apart from cultivating brilliant journalistic traditions, he was also a strong voice for the protection of media and journalists’ rights, the minister said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.