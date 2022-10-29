Sherry Rehman tops list of global leaders shaping climate agenda at COP27

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has been placed at top of the list among nine global leaders, who formed the climate agenda at the COP 27 summit.

In a release by Climate Home News, an international journalistic organisation working on climate journalism, these nine global figures would form the agenda of the 27th conference of parties (COP27) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to be held in Egypt and would be the center of attention in the Climate Summit.

Federal Minister Sherry Rehman is the first to inform the world about the scale, damages and challenges of floods, said the Climate Home News.

The climate journalism forum underlined that the federal minister would play a key role in advancing the new series of Climate Fund.

According to the organization, Pakistan will be at the forefront in presenting its demands in the 27th COP moot, wherein some 197 countries around the world will participate in the climate summit in Egypt.

From Pakistan’s climate minister Sherry Rehman to Egypt’s Mahmoud Mohieldin, here are the people to watch at the Cop27 climate summit: Climate victim defender: Sherry Rehman, Activist diplomat: Jennifer Morgan, Voice for justice: Vanessa Nakate, Financial system wonk: Mahmoud Mohieldin, Gas enthusiast: Macky Sall, Clean power hustler: William Ruto, Debt swap champion: Gustavo Petro, Methane controller: John Kerry and Quiet deal-maker: Xie Zhenhua.