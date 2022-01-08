Sheikh reaches Murree to monitor rescue operation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (APP):Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday reached Murree to monitor rescue operation.

Talking to the media, he said that the administration would continue rescue operation to evacuate all stranded tourists.

He said roads from Punjab side were clear now as around 1,000 vehicles had been evacuated. He said heavy machinery would clear further roads in Gudana and Paharian while remaining 70 to 80 percent of roads had been cleared.

He said all government rest houses had been opened to help tourists on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab.

He added that helicopter service would be started soon as the weather conditions got better.