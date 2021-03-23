Sheikh Rashid renews pledge to make Pakistan prosperous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP):Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday renewed his pledge to make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, he said March 23rd reminded the promise of our forefathers that they had made 80 years ago to be a free and independent state.

A state where law prevails everyone has equal opportunities in economic, social and cultural resources, he noted.

He urged the people to renew their commitment for such a state that give food to hungry and shelter to homeless.

He said the day reminded us for the immense sacrifices rendered by the forefathers under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The nation must follow founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnahs principles of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline to make Pakistan an Islamic, democratic and welfare state, he added.

He said the Resolution passed on 23rd March was aimed at creation of a state where the citizens could enjoy equal opportunities irrespective of caste and creed and where they could play their due role in the progress of Islamic country.

We are committed to establishing a society which is based on compassion and justice and where every person can contribute towards socio-economic development to the best of his ability, he added.

“Inshallah, the destiny is not far when Pakistan will be among the developed nations,” he observed.