LAHORE, May 20 (APP):Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid termed the chief minister as a ‘frontline lieutenant of PM Imran Khan’ and announced to stand with him.

He said the PTI government was stronger than before under PM Imran Khan, adding, those making prognostications would face defeat like before.

The Punjab government was resolving the problems of Rawalpindi on priority basis and law and order situation was satisfactory, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said the Punjab government initiated timely steps to overcome the spread of coronavirus in the province and its efforts were worth following.

While highlighting his political vision, the CM Buzdar said Punjab was being administered as a team, adding that he believed in the principles of tolerance and brotherhood in politics.

Criticism for the sake of criticism, allegation-mongering and levelling baseless accusations was not the habit of the government, maintained the chief minister.

The government was following the golden principles of transparency, honesty and trust and the politics of revenge had been done away with, he continued and regretted that the political opponents were targeted in the past.

He assured that a special development package had been devised for Rawalpindi and full attention would be given to address the city problems, he assured. Rule of law had been ensured by the government and steps had been taken to protect the life and property of the people, he added.

He said the government was striving hard to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and citizens’ cooperation was equally important in this regard.