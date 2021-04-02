Sheikh Rashid hails GB-Scouts for maintaining law and order

ISLAMABAD, Apr 02 (APP):Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday appreciated Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts for providing support to civil administration in ensuring law and order at the region.

GB Scouts were showing extraordinary bravery to protect northern borders of Pakistan, the minister said during his visit at GB-Scouts headquarters.

Director General GB Scouts Zia-ur-Rehman briefed the minister over role of various wings of the organization.

Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf government had taken concerted efforts to bring people of Gilgit-Baltistan within the mainstream of the country.

The construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam, he said will change the fortune of GB people as it will not only create employment for locals but will help meet energy requirements at affordable rates.

Earlier, the minister laid floral wreath on the martyrs memorial after a contingent of the Scouts presented a guard of honor.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has arrived in Gilgit on a two-day visit to Gilgit-Baltistan.

Upon his arrival at Gilgit Airport, DG GB Scouts and senior officials of the district administration received him.