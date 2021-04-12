Sheikh Rasheed urges faithfuls to follow Covid health guidelines during Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Monday urged faithfuls and religious scholars alike to exercise discipline and take precautions against the coronavirus pandemic when coming to mosques during the month of

Ramazan.

Talking to a Private news channel, he warned that administration would take strict action and would seal mosques which violate anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures during the fasting month of

Ramazan.

He asked religious scholars to play their responsible role for the prevention and control of coronavirus.

In order to provide security and a peaceful environment to the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan, particularly during the timings of Sehr-o-Aftar and Taraawi, a comprehensive security plan and its implementation strategy has been finalized, he added

“The prices of basic food items would be available at lower rates,” Sheikh Rasheed mentioned.

He has appealed the citizens to demonstrate responsibility in their attitude and act like a member of civilized society.

He said all out efforts are being made for the protection of the citizens and best possible arrangements are being made in the regard.

Replying a Query, he said the unworthy opposition is Imran Khan’s good fortune and PTI led government would complete its five years’ time without any fear of opposition.

He said incompetent opposition is just playing the media game instead of taking practical steps, adding, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is on the decline with each passing day.

In response of Daska election, he said ‘Democracy has won and politics of terrorism got badly defeated”, adding, opposition parties especially the Pakistan Democratic Movement believed in politics of self-interests, bullying and sale and purchase of loyalties and they had damaged the entire social, economic and political system during the past few decades, he added.