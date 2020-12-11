Sheikh Rasheed to make efforts for improving overall law and order situation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday categorically said that supremacy of law would be ensured in the country and resolved to make efforts for improving overall law and order situation.

Addressing his maiden press conference as Interior Minister, he vowed to introduce latest boarder management system, passport facilities to the poor and improvement in the immigration. “Era of plundering national wealth and money laundering will completely end now,” he said.

He said that he was a solider of Islam and has firm belief on the finality of Prophet-hood (Khatm-e-Nabuwat).

Sheikh said that he would come hard against drugs traffickers and ‘Qabza Groups’.

The minister said our enemies were providing financial support to create chaos and anarchy in Pakistan. However, he vowed that such elements would not succeed in their nefarious designs. He said a gang of terrorists was busted in Shahdara (Islamabad) yesterday.

Sheikh Rasheed said Prime Minister Imran Khan would succeed in his mission to steer the country out of all challenges.

Regarding the opposition parties rally, he said there was no restriction on the opposition parties to hold a gathering in Lahore.

He, however, said they would fail in their designs to spread anarchy in the country. He said there was no threat to the government from the opposition rally in Lahore.

He said all efforts to damage the country’s economy would get fail. The Opposition parties wanted to protect their plundered money and get rid of the cases registered against them, he said.

Responding to a question, he said no task was given to him.

To another question he said all out efforts were being made to bring back Nawaz Sharif.

However, he said there were some legal issues which were being sorted out.

To another question, the minister said missing person issue would also be resolved.

He said inflation was witnessing down trend and price of sugar has reduced to Rs 15/20 per kg. The media should also report that inflation was going down.

He expressed the hope that Iman Khan would win the next general election.