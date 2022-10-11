Shazia Marri to participate in upcoming IPU in Rawanda

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri, currently in Rawanda to head Pakistani delegation, will participate in the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on October 15.

“The Pakistani Parliamentary delegation led by Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri is currently visiting Rwanda for participation in the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and related meetings” said a news release received here on Tuesday from Rawanda.

The 145 IPU Assembly carries a unique significance as the Parliament of Pakistan has proposed an emergency item titled “Creating a Global Fund (Financing Facility) for the climate vulnerable countries to address the loss and damage associated with climate change” for inclusion in the agenda.

The inclusion of emergency items in the 145th IPU General Assembly had been a special focus of Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as he held meetings with diverse groups of IPU to garner their support for the agenda of creating a global climate fund.

In order to gather support for the Pakistan’s proposal, the delegates from Pakistan participated in the Geopolitical Groups i.e. Africa Group, Arab Group, Asia-Pacific Group, Eurasia Group, Group of Latin Americas & Caribbean (GRULAC) and the Twelve-Plus Group. All the Groups expressed solidarity with Pakistan during these testing times.

The members of the six Geopolitical Groups also assured their complete support to Pakistan towards the emergency item proposed by Pakistan.

Besides, during the Consultative Meetings with the Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States (PUIC) and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), the membership of the PUIC and APA also expressed their all-out support towards the emergency item of Pakistan.

In addition to it, the delegation of Pakistan also held bilateral meetings with the delegations from Canada and Qatar to seek their support towards the emergency item proposed by Pakistan.

During the meetings, the delegations not only expressed their condolences on the loss of precious lives and critical infrastructure but also offered complete support to Pakistan in its endeavors.

The decision on the adoption of the emergency item will be taken by the Governing Council of the 145th IPU during its meeting on October 12, 2022.

Besides, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation, the Parliamentary delegation comprises MNAs Wajiha Qamar and Dr. Nisar Cheema.

