ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP):The Shawwal crescent moon has been sighted in Pakistan on Wednesday, meaning that Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Thursday, May 13, announced Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad.

Talking to media, Azad said the crescent of Shawwal moon had been sighted.Several evidences have been received from across the country including from Gwadar,Chatman,Pasni and Sindh areas.

Azad condemned Israeli atrocities in Palestine and urged international community to take notice of Israeli brutalities.

He urged people to follow SOPs (standard operating procedures) in Eid gatherings to contain Covid spread.

He urged people to avoid hugging and handshake on Eid-ul-Mubarak.

The representatives of the ministry of Science and Technology and Pakistan Metereological department attended the meeting held in Islamabad.