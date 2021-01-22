ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday said the reason why the whole Sharif family was so furious, was just the impending repercussions of the Broadsheet matter.

They fully realised that the Broadsheet would emerge as a ‘bigger Panama’ and they could no more manoeuvre so they were making a hue and cry, he said on Twitter.

The minister said Mian Nawaz Sharif used to play cricket at Gymkhana (Lahore) with his own umpire. He was politically nurtured by General Ziaul Haq and General Jilani. He did manoeuvre for favourable judgements on phone calls to Justice Qayyum. They always tried to have their ‘loyalists’ on major posts, defying the merit.

Citing their past statements, he stated that the Sharif family first denied the ownership of Avenfield Apartments, saying they had no property even in Pakistan what to talk of London. Later they adamantly declared to own the apartments, saying “Alhamdulillah”.

The minister said they had the same reputation as regards the ‘Qatari letter’, ‘Caliberi Font’ and declaring in the National Assembly that “these are the sources”.

He reminded the Sharifs of mutual transfer of funds / assets from father to daughter, daughter to son, and then to the late grandfather.

He said Nawaz Sharif had adamantly declared that no body should ask about his assets, which were beyond his income. It was Nawaz Sharif, who said why he was jailed despite all the fuss and plunder, he added.