ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Prime Minister’s Advisor on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday urged the people to follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to avoid spread of the virus.

In a tweet, Shehzad Akbar prays for speedy recovery of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, who has been tested for Covid -19.