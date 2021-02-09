ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar Tuesday castigated the ten party opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for opposing governments earnest move to stop the menace of horse trading from country’s politics.

In a tweet, he said so-called PDM is the main beneficiary of the horse trading which is a deplorable and sad reality of Pakistani politics.

He lauded the endeavours of Prime Minister Imran Khan in stopping horse trading in high political positions.