Shahzad Akbar criticizes Atta Ullah Tarar,Maryam Aurangzeb

LAHORE, Apr 16 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Friday lashed out at Atta Ullah Tarar and Maryam Aurangzeb for creating false impression through their press conferences that Punjab government was going to launch an operation at the residence of Sharif family in Jati Umrah.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the Punjab government had started a campaign to retrieve the government land from illegal possessions and the drive was under way in the province.

In 1966 and 1967 according to the Lahore Record of Rights, the Punjab government had 839 kanals in Mouza Manak (now known as Jati Umrah) and presently there was not a single marla over there.

He said when the revenue department looked into the matter it came to know that huge land in the Mouza was transferred to some people in 1989, 1992 and 1994, adding that persons to whom the land was transferred were Waheeda Begum, Muhammad Ali and another person.

He said on tranasfer (Inteqal) of land it was mentioned as per order of deputy secretary of the Board of Revenue (BoR), and there was no proper letter in this regard, adding that the BoR gave in writing that no proper record available in this regard to verify it.

Shahzad Akbar said that on basis of it the BoR wrote to the district administration to make correction in the record and the provincial government land should be restored in its title. He added that all fake transfers were reverted back to the Punjab government .

He said last night PML-N social media wing spread rumours that containers had been placed for operation in Jati Umrah.

He added that there was no logic of such false impressions when civil court had been approached against the revenue officer order.

He said no operation was planned and there was nothing on ground in this regard. Shahzad Akbar said containers could not demolish walls, adding that bulldozers and other machinery were used for demolishing buildings.

The SAPM said all subsequent (Inteqals) transfers had been cancelled, adding that now the matter was not between the Punjab government and the Sharif family. He said that it was between the Sharif family and those from whom they had purchased the land.

To a question, he said that lands had been retrieved after following due process and added that it was the responsibility of the government to retrieve government land from illegal possessions.

He said “Nawaz Sharif who is a proclaimed offender never gives explanation about his foreign assets but he just criticizes institutions.”