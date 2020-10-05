Shahbaz asked to respond corruption, money laundering charges

ISLAMABAD, Oct 05 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Monday asked leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to submit the answers of vital questions related to (his and families’) money laundering and corruption charges as he (Shahbaz) is on remand, not on leave, right now.

“SHOWBAZ SAB, you are on remand in corruption and money laundering cases and not on leave. So you should reply the corruption charges,” he tweeted.

According to authentic information, the advisor said, Shahbaz has the real problems with his elder brother (Nawaz Sharif), who has frustrated the plan of launching Shahbaz league even (before its formal announcement).

Commenting on the back pain complaints of Shahbaz Sharif, the advisor said the leader of the opposition in National Assembly must avoid those activities which cause back in such an advance age.