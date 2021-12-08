Shafqat lauds online library archive EKB

ISLAMABAD, Dec 08 (APP):Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with Dr Tarek Galal Shawki, Minister for Education, Egypt on the sidelines of 14th General Conference of ICESCO and 2nd Edition of Global Forum on Higher Education being held in Cairo, Egypt.

Mahmood appreciated the idea, scope and contribution of Egyptian Knowledge Bank (EKB) project, an online library archive and resource that provides learning resources and tools for educators, researchers, students and the general public of Egypt, said a press release on Wednesday.

Education Ministry, Pakistan will engage positively with Egyptian Education Ministry to learn more about Egyptian Knowledge Bank as well as ways and means of developing a similar model for Pakistan. Federal Education Minister invited the Education Minister, Egypt to visit Pakistan.