Shabbar Zaidi trashes allegations, praises PM as a warrior against status quo

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Syed Shabbar Zaidi, former chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Tuesday vehemently rejected certain claims made by opposition leaders regarding his working relationship with Prime Minister Imran Khan as ‘totally fake and baseless’.

In series of tweets, the former FBR chairman said “What Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) said before the press is completely incorrect. My respect for Imran Khan increased many times after working with him. He is great leader and a warrior against status quo. I respect and salute him.”

Zaidi further contended that contrary to such false claims, Imran Khan had never stopped him from taking any action rather he fully supported him.

“I reiterate that IK supported me in all my actions. We all should come forward in helping him for eradicating Mafias in this country,” he added.

While praising the prime minister’s intellectual and financial integrity, he said Imran Khan supported him in every respect.

“IK supported me in every respect. IK is a great man and a great leader. I can swear about his intellectual and financial integrity. I am 100 percent with him,” he further posted.

The message in circulation that Imran Khan stopped me against any action is totally fake and baseless.

Clarifying his position further, Zaidi said that no government before Imran Khan had the courage to take on undocumented retail sector, middlemen and many others. “How much agricultural income tax is paid. Does it reconcile with their wealth statement,” he added.

The former FBR chairman said that he had also assisted Imran Khan during the hearing of Panama case.

“I assisted him during Panama case hearing. I also gave a bold opinion to the effect that Maryam Nawaz is not a dependent of MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) for tax. My support to IK is now multiplied by 100 percent,” he further tweeted.