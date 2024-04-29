Senators demand probe into social media propaganda on taxing solar consumers

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Senators on Monday demanded the Upper House of the Parliament to direct for a probe into social media propaganda on government’s alleged intention to tax solar power consumers.

PPPP Senator Palmas Mohammad Zai Khan while taking to the floor on point of order demanded the House to take note of the issue as social media hearsays led to huge outcry in the public already burdened by skyrocketing inflation and rise in gas and electricity tariffs.

Senator Khan said, “If there is any idea to tax solar power consuming households then it’s tantamount to a conspiracy against the sitting government and an wise move that will further break the backbone of the masses already battered by price hike and poor economic situation.”

She said the newspapers had given wide coverage to the story that forced the power division to issue an informal statement brushing aside all the claims levelled in the social media’s misleading information.

Senator Palwasha Khan announced at the floor of the House that if there was going to be any such decision then it would be resisted from the floor.

“Pakistan has produced some 7,000 megawatts of electricity from renewable energy sources in just eight months that gives huge impetus to shift over cheaper energy sources,” she said.

Chipping in her discussion, PPPP Parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said the issue surfaced on Saturday weekend that was against the state and country’s ambitions and also the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Senator Rehman said she took to X formerly Twitter, to condemn the development and wrote three posts demanding the Prime Minister to take notice of the matter.

She said it was not only the solar power units that were going to be charged but also the net metering system was going to be altered that would completely break this industry.

“There have been many calls and messages from green energy investing companies, diplomats and foreign missions investing in green energy initiatives in the country. They asked me that should we take our investment back or close our endeavours for renewables rollout,” Senator Rehman said.

“The Power Ministry has furnished an informal statement rejecting all such allegations whereas it is pertinent that this should not have happened,” she said.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator, Irfan Siddiqui termed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Aoun Abbas Bappi accusations of legislation intended to provide extension in the age of the judges as speculations and forbade him to avoid making such concocted statements that may instigate a controversy on media.

He said he would endorse Senator Bappi’s stance for ensuring safeguard of honourable judges prestige and honour and all such efforts to tarnish their reputation would be condemned from his party.