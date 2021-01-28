Senate teams meets Djibouti PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): A three-member delegation from Pakistan headed by Secretary-General International Parliamentarians’ Congress (IPC) Senator Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed in Djibouti.

The other members were included Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi and Fayyaz Thaheem, Manager Procurement, and Coordination (IPC), said a press release.

The PM assured that Djibouti and Pakistan would corporate together in the energy, health, and education sectors and also welcomed the idea of investments from Pakistan to invest in these sectors in Djibouti.

Moreover, he said that we being a brotherly nation, have shared interests and in this manner, we should extend our corporation to work together for future endeavors to promote harmony and prosperity.

Secretary-General International Parliamentarians’ Congress (IPC) Senator Muhammad Ali Saif, and Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi apprised the Prime Minister about the IPC.

They said it was the first official visit of the delegation from Pakistan to Djibouti to establish Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” policy, which aimed at rooting its ties with the African continent by intensifying Islamabad’s diplomatic footprint in the region and expanding economic engagement.

Prime Ministe Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed expressed his goodwill to Pakistan. He wished peace, prosperity, and friendship for the people of Pakistan nation.